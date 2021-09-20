BILLINGS, Mont. - A local family is picking up the pieces of their life after an unthinkable tragedy struck.

The Prevost family suddenly lost their 2 month old baby girl Quinn, just two weeks ago.

Quinn's parents Melissa and Justin Prevost describe Quinn as a happy baby girl who was always smiling and loved to be around her siblings and pets.

Quinn was born in June, but her mother Melissa says she had some health complications so she was kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for a short time.

Melissa says Quinn was resilient and she was allowed to leave the hospital early, finally getting to spend time with her other siblings, Charlotte, Kellan and Oliver.

But a catastrophe hit the Prevost family the morning of September 5th, when Melissa found Quinn unresponsive. The mother performed CPR until an ambulance arrived taking Quinn to the hospital, but there was nothing that could be done.

At this time, the Prevost believe the likely cause of Quinn's passing was Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

After Quinn passed the Prevost's have been spending as much time as they can together and are grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have gotten from the Billings community.

"It has really strengthened our family, for sure, I mean family is the most important thing always, and this reminded us of that for sure. And total complete stranger have extended their hands to us, and it's just... it's helped us everything single day get through it, people who we don't even know, I mean to feel your love has been what helped us all get through it," says Melissa Prevost.

The Prevost's want to thank everyone who has supported them, especially the Ramsey Keller Foundation who helped pay for Quinn's funeral cost.

The Prevost's are fundraising to help them spend more time grieving with each other. You can help the Prevost family by checking out a fundraiser and auction event on October 2nd, being hosted by the Steady Grinding Coffee House.

You can also check out their go-fund-me page by clicking on this link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/quinns-memorial-fund-help-the-prevost-family?