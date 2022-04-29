ROBERTS, Mont. - The Powers family was rushing to a midwifery late Thursday night for the delivery of their baby when they realized, their daughter wasn't going to wait!

Jamie Powers talked about the unusual circumstances of their new baby daughter's birth. Powers said she and her husband, Joe, were headed to Billings to Willow and Sage Midwifery from Luther.

When they realized they weren't going to make it, they turned around to try to make it back to the Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge. That's when they were pulled over outside of Joliet by Carbon County Sheriffs Deputies.

After Carbon County Sheriff's deputies learned about the situation, they followed the couple on their journey towards Red Lodge. Powers said when she realized they would not be able to make it back in time, she had Joe pull over in Roberts.

That's when Jamie, a nurse in Red Lodge, and her husband took things into their own hands. With their midwife on the phone, now early Friday morning at midnight, they delivered their baby daughter.

"With our midwife on the phone he (Joe) was a ROCKSTAR and caught our sweet babe... while the county deputies handed us clean towels and blankets to help get her dried off," Powers said in the post.

A release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook deputies B. Pratt and A. LeBrun arrived within minutes to help the Powers family.

Emergency medical services arrived to the scene, and Powers said Red Lodge EMS made sure the baby and her were stable, and she thanked the Carbon County Deputies for keeping them safe alongside the road.

The Powers family, now with one more family member in Kinsley Mae, traveled from Roberts back to Billings with their midwife to a birth center later Friday and are doing well.

Jamie told Montana Right Now, "We just feel so blessed. The side of the road obviously isn’t the ideal location to give birth, but women’s bodies really are amazing and given the opportunity to just follow its cues and my instincts we were able to have a really amazing birth, even in the car. Personally I feel extra blessed to have such an amazing husband who stepped up without any hesitation to deliver her. He keeps downplaying it, but he handled the situation with such calm and grace, so many people would not be able to do that. I am so lucky to have a partner like him!"

Powers said they will be home in Luther Saturday afternoon, where their newborn daughter will get the chance to meet her big sister.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from the Powers family.