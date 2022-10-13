BILLINGS, Mont. - A family is asking people to slow down after a fifteen-year-old boy was hit by a car leaving the Target parking lot on Central Ave.

Andre Wear was riding his bicycle to school Tuesday morning when he was hit, falling over while still on his bike. Thankfully, he only had a few scratches.

"It definitely shook me," said Andre. "I was really startled by the whole thing."

Lieutenant Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department said there have been 743 hit-and-runs in Billings this year. In 2021, there were over 1,000.

Michael Wear, Andre's father, works as a security guard at a hospital in Billings. He said there have been many recent cases of children being the victims of hit-and-runs.

"I really think there's been a sharp increase of kids trying to get to school safely and being struck by cars," said Michael.

The Wear family hopes that as more people move to Billings, there will be an increase in safe drivers as well.