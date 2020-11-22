BILLINGS, Mont. - There's a new charitable Facebook group in Billings, called "Tipping Yellowstone County." Members of the Facebook page pull their money together and tip a local residents who truly deserves it.

"We just go up to the person we know we're looking for, and we just make their day, we give them a big tip and tell them what we're doing and it catches them off guard and obviously puts a smile on their face.", said Kayla Myers, Founder of Tipping Yellowstone County.

Inspired by a TikTok trend, Kayla Myers started the Facebook group, where every week members donate 50 cents, a dollar or whatever they can.

Once the money is collected, Myers posts a video of each encounter, so members can see first hand the difference their donation can make in someone's life.

Alex Martin, caught the attention of Myers after residents posted on Facebook about a kind McDonald's employee paying for customers meals who didn't have enough money on them.

"I feel like if someone does something good for you, then you just do good for someone else, then positivity spreads around.", said Alex.

That positivity came back around to Alex in the form of 100 dollars. Which the humble young man was reluctant to accept.

"I really don't think I deserve it because I was just helping somebody out and I should get nothing in return.", said Alex.

"Those are the people that deserve it the most, because those are the people that aren't doing it for the likes or the gratification of 'look at me'. I think those are the people that are doing it from the heart, and I think those are the people who deserve it the most.", said Myers.

Myers says this is just the beginning for Tipping Yellowstone County and invites anyone to join their group to help them brighten someone's day.

"yeah , it's a pretty cool thing to see and be a part of.", said Myers.

"Just want to say thank you, it's a blessing.", said Alex.

If you are interested in joining the group, click here. You can also make direct donations to their Venmo, kayla-myers-12, or their Pay Pal account, kaylaroo69@gmail.com.