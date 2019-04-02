Local employers engage with future work force at high school career fair

Local businesses and School District 2 partnered up on Tuesday to connect high school seniors to potential employers at a career fair at MetraPark.

The career fair gave employers a chance to show graduating seniors, what opportunities there are, right here in Billings.

According to School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham, half of their graduating seniors will go straight into the workforce. On Tuesday over 100 local and regional employers took the opportunity at MetraPark to engage with approximately 1200 graduating seniors.

"One we want to create an ethic of engagement with our future workforce starting with the high school seniors here seemed like a good step all of our employers bought in on that. The big thing is they're trying to find qualified candidates. There are hundreds of jobs here today and the pre-req is a high school diploma," said Todd Buchanan, one of the organizers of the event.

Nicole Biondich with the Northern Hotel says its about ninety percent of their employees come from the local community, so its important for them to find qualified employees and engage with them about career opportunities.

"We as a a community need to make sure we're getting a message out their to kids what's available to them, not every single student is college bound right away or some don't have that interest at all so we need to educate them as to what is available in our community," Biondich said.

For other employers such as ExxonMobil, the career fair is an opportunity to show students the variety of jobs they have to offer so they can fill some jobs immediately, or meet the next generation of engineers and operators.

"I think you know the labor market is pretty tight but we're always looking for good people and we know there's good students in Billings that we can fill these roles that's why we're here to have these conversations," said Dan Carter with ExxonMobil.

Employers hope that by connecting with students now, they can help fix a major problem, finding a qualified workforce.