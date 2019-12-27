As the principal of Boulder Elementary School, Jeri Heard is used to impacting her students here in Billings but now she is taking on the task of impacting students that are nearly 3,000 miles away.

Jeri, along with 48 other Lifetouch and school administrators will be traveling to the Dominican Republic this January to help finishing constructing the Cecaini Rio Grande School. This is a new type of work for Heard but she is ready for the task at hand.

"We'll dig, we'll build, we'll paint whatever it is, whatever they need in order for us to complete it upon our departure from that community," says Heard.

Jeri and her colleagues will add a new computer lab and library to the school that has provided 400 kids with the opportunity to attend elementary school in the Dominican Republic.

After watching videos of previous trips done by Lifetouch, Jeri was inspired to reach out and find ways that she could help bring education to the Rio Grande community.

Heard says "I just thought this could be something where I take my love and passion for education and networking and being around children to another passion of mine of being a servant leader and to do more in the area of serving others."

Heard will be in the Dominican Republic for eight days and will spend six of those days constructing the new computer lab and library as her and the group will be around to see the priceless reactions of those in the community.

"Just the excitement and love that they have for the work we have done, the relationships we are going to build with those families and kids while we are there is going to be amazing. Just the joy and happiness of the people of the small community," says Heard.

Heard will be doing a special Facebook live video on January 16th at 1 p.m. through the Lifetouch Memory Mission Facebook page to keep her students and the public up to date with the progress of the school.

Heard will be taking school supplies and toys on her trip to leave with the students at the school and says if anyone would like to donate school supplies you can do so at Boulder Elementary from January 6th-10th.