BILLINGS - For those who are refusing a COVID-19 vaccine, an anti-parasitic medication commonly used in the livestock industry is now being looked at as a treatment for the virus.

You may have heard of Ivermectin, but is it really something that should be used to cure COVID?

We spoke with Dr. Brad Fuller, owner of Fuller Family Medicine. He tells us some patients have asked about the drug, but he will not be prescribing it to COVID patients because it has not been approved by the FDA.

According to the doctor, Ivermectin has been used for years to treat Scabies and parasitic infections, but right now there are no studies suggesting it is safe for COVID patients to use.

The same drug is also used to treat livestock animals, but in much higher doses.

Dr. Fuller is concerned people seeking Ivermectin are using the incorrect dosage. He says people can overdose, leading to brain and cardiac abnormalities.

Dr. Fuller believes there are studies being done on the drug's effects on COVID, but like our new vaccines, he says they need to be rigorously tested on tens of thousands of patients.

"We've got that for the vaccines, we've got that for different antibodies, we've got that from different medications that we are using for COVID, but is not there yet for Ivermectin. And heck, if it did work so well why wouldn't it be approved? We want to save lives, the government wants to save lives, so if it's a conspiracy people are concerned about... It just doesn't hold water for me. It's an unsafe medicine, potentially, and it hasn't been studied," he said.

Dr. Fuller says studies could come out proving Ivermectin helps treat COVID-19 patients, but to be safe, he says listen to your doctors and get vaccinated.