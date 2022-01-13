Some doctors in Billings say--a surge of omicron cases is just beginning locally, and its causing a lot more people to get tested.

Take-home covid tests are hard to find on store shelves, and one doctor says he's seeing an uptick in appointments for covid tests driven by omicron.

Doctor Michael Brown is a pathologist at Yellowstone Pathology.

Today, he says the number of people schedule for covid tests is jumping from week to week.

He said at times his staff is processing about 200 test samples a day.

Brown said he's seeing both the Delta and Omicron variants--but the omicron is primarily driving this latest surge of positive cases. To put it in perspective, he says the case positivity rate in his lab right now is about 29%--in last fall’s delta surge, it was at 15%.

The federal and state governments are working to make more tests available.

"The whole idea is to get people tested so they can get their results quickly, and not have to wait four or seven days to get their result back. If people get their results early, they can take action earlier to isolate themselves."

The doctor says it takes his lab about 24 to 36 hours to get a test result back from the lab.

Doctor Brown also said he thinks this is just the start of the omicron surge locally, but the surge may not last as long as others before.