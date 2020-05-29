Local dance crew performs on the Rims to support health care workers and spread cancer awareness

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Positive energy radiated from the Rims Friday morning as Studio Soul, a Billings dance crew, danced to "Stand By You" by Rachel Platten. The crew performed to recognize brain cancer awareness month and support health care workers.

One of the dancers, Jenna Peete, says the group has been planning this performance for months, "We're so excited to be outside on a beautiful day. Normally we would want to pack the Rims with as many people who would want to do a flash mob as possible, but to be safe and with social distancing it's myself and all of the dance instructors in town, or most of them."

The dancers chose Swords Park for their flash mob because it overlooks the Billings Clinic Cancer Center.

"Cancer touches all of us which is why we have all the colors on our shirts," says Peete, "I myself am a 20+ years post transplant survivor from a blood cancer and we just want to salute all the patients out there who are doing the hard work of following doctor's orders, Billings Clinic, all the hospitals and all the staff that just makes sure we stay safe and healthy."

Peete says dancing is an amazing way to release stress and she encourages people to try it out during these challenging times.