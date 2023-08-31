UPDATE, AUG. 31 3:19PM The 50 miles-per-hour winds that swept the Reservation Wednesday after 4:00 PM woke up hidden embers in the Pryor Creek Rd fire, causing it to grow by about 600 acres with flames blowing to the east. The seven engines working to put this fire out are covering that area Thursday, "mopping up the slopover," according to the facebook update post by the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency. They say the "slopover" is what firefighters call sudden fire growth on one section of a quiet fire.

If the fire does not grow on Thursday, managers considering downsizing the patrol on Friday.

Luckily, Crow engine bosses are continually anticipating details of this fire faster than the visiting outside resources.

Tuesday night the air attack had estimated the fire was 10,000 acres, but, according to screenshots attached to the facebook post, at 3:30 AM, Crow engine boss Jayson Bearcrane estimated the fire's size between 2000 to 2500 acres. Managers eventually verified that with a helicopter flight hours later at roughly 1:00 PM on Wednesday. Next, Wednesday morning as local Hartford Bear Claw came off initial fire attack, he predicted the fire would "wake up" with the afternoon wind and blow out. Resources were sent out to chase it, and the prediction was accurate. "Our Crow fire veterans know our neighborhood best," the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency said. In a post from earlier this morning, the fire management agency showed photos revealing what the grass left on Tuesday looked like. "The grass had been long and still faintly green, but became really short," the agency stated. "Yet its 6-foot-deep roots mean the native grasses evolved to be used to frequent wildfires - these lands will resprout in September and be green again before winter." The fire has, apparently, flashed over them without warming most of the roots, and soil analysis shows that, historically, most Montana prairie land burned every five years or so unchecked.

Bearcrane took the photos showing how the aerial retardant (the pink edges) stopped the 10-foot flames from crossing the grass. Firefighters must still extinguish the embers found in sagebrush roots, cow patties, and any thicker fuels.

UPDATE, AUG. 31:

The Pryor Creek Road Fire shifted east more than a mile Wednesday afternoon, the BIA Crow Agency fire management said in a release.

Fire activity by Wednesday afternoon was extreme the second day.

There was not a lot of fire activity Wednesday morning with remaining heat hiding in mild weather with a fire mapping sizing it as 2,372 acres at 1 p.m.

However, the fire has grown since then with winds blowing more than 50 miles-per-hour over hidden embers, pushing it east more than a mile toward unpopulated ranchland in short grass.

"Both BIA engines from Pryor are working the firelines and providing local knowledge to the assembled firefighters. A water tender from Red Lodge Fire is enroute to join teams at the fire. Drivers from Crow Agency carried Billings restaurant hot meals to the 67 firefighters Wednesday night to give them a break from the prepackaged MREs typically eaten on remote assignments," BIA Crow Agency said in the release.

UPDATE: 7:30PM August 29, 2023

The Bureau of Indian affairs sent the most recent update out via a facebook post at 7:09PM.

6:24PM August 29, 2023

YELLOWSTONE County - The Pryor Creek Road fire, a large grass fire in southern Yellowstone County, is flaring in 34 mph gusts, 12% rH, Tuesday night.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, as farmers harvest dryland grains on location. It started around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, on the dry farmed flats east of Pryor Creek Road, four miles northeast of Pryor, according to the release by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The fire was showing "extreme fire behavior," southeast of the junction of Pryor Creek Road and Blue Creek Road Tuesday afternoon. Two single engine air tankers returning from Billings are assisting the BIA light helicopter from Crow Agency and a medium helicopter from Montana DNRC sent to slow the fire.

A Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputy has advised looky-loos on the pavement to avoid the entire fire area, as the fire is likely to approach Pryor Creek Road. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is going door to door suggesting evacuation for a few nearby homeowners.

With the dry cold frontal passage Tuesday night, winds should shift clockwise to blow from the west, then from the northwest by morning, driving the fire away from the inhabited valley of Pryor Creek.

"The first engine on scene reported it at 100 acres," according to the release. "The initial Incident Commander Jayson Bearcrane had a light and two medium BIA engines, Big Horn County Rural Fire, Lockwood Fire and Bureau of Land Management engines on scene as well as air attack overhead: a propeller plane to help coordinate aerial operations."

At 5 PM engines were preparing to defend an unoccupied home under construction, and construction workers evacuated the area. A bulldozer, five more engines and water tenders were on their way to help secure the rear of the fire.

Taig O’Donnell of the BLM, who is credentialed as a “Type 3 IC” to manage a busy larger fire such as this is Incident Commander.

5:45PM August 29, 2023

YELLOWSTONE County - A large grass fire is burning in southern Yellowstone County, just north of Pryor.

The state's fire information website says the fire was discovered around 1pm Tuesday afternoon, and is estimated to be about 100 acres right now.

