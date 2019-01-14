Local credit unions help furloughed workers during shutdown

The government shutdown has left nearly 800,000 federal workers without pay. Some local credit unions are offering special initiatives to help these furloughed workers during a financial strain.

Billings Federal Credit Union is offering special loan programs to help their members during the shutdown.

President and CEO of Billings Federal Credit Union, Tom Boos, said they have a couple hundred federal worker members who have already taken advantage of the special offers.

He said the most popular initiatives are the option to skip a payment on a consumer loan, and the option for federal workers to take out a 60-day interest free loan.

The government shutdown has highlighted a problem in american society. According to a 2017 survey from CareerBuilder, 78% of U.S. workers say they live paycheck to paycheck.

"There's a tremendous number of people in our society that live paycheck to paycheck. It's important to help provide them with the tools when that paycheck disappears we want to be around for our members so we created the programs to help them you know, like I said keep the wolves at the door,' said Boos.

Boos added, so far workers have only missed one paycheck. If the shutdown continues on to a second paycheck, the credit union will need to reevaluate some of their initiatives to help their members.