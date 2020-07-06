Local credit union decorates luminarias to light the night for the Relay for Life

BILLINGS, Mt. - With the annual Relay for Life just days away set to honors both survivors of cancer and those who have lost their lives to the disease, a local credit union that's getting ready to light the night for the event.

Altana Federal Credit Union employees and their families are gearing up for Relay for Life by decorating luminarias that will light up 24th St. West.

With nearly 20 years of supporting Relay for Life and raising almost $20,000, Altana Chief Experience Officer Megan Kongaika says they’re continuing their efforts this year by amping up their luminaria sales.

“Our employees and our employees' kiddos have actually sold these bags, they were 10 dollars a piece. It cost 10 dollars to fund cancer research in order to honor or remember a loved one who’s battled cancer," says Kongaika.

Altana employees and their kids are custom decorating each bag with ribbons painted the color of the corresponding cancer of the person they’re honoring.

For many of the employees this cause is close to home.

"Her grandparents have all passed away from cancer and a couple of uncles and so this is just a good way to help her realize what kind of issue it is and to spend some time with her looking at the names and thinking about them," says Mortgage Lender Chris Lorash about his daughter Lexi.

“With her grandparents both having cancer and then one of her grandpa’s passing away from cancer, so it’s nice to bring her here and let her realize she’s making a difference at such a young age," says Member Service Representative Kacee Erickson about her niece Adalynn.

Kongaika says not only are they giving back to the community but it’s a bonding experience for the families.

With a goal of lining 24th St. West with ten thousand luminarias on July 10th for the Relay for Life event Kongaika says the Altana families were able to paint a few hundred bags.

“As it gets dark you’ll start to see them light up just as you always have for our relay for life events here in Yellowstone County," says Kongaika.

This year’s Relay for Life event will occur along the mile and a half stretch from Grand Avenue down 24th St. West until it hits Monad Rd. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. on July 10th.

