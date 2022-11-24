Local couple buys Sports Plex in Billings, changing it into a family fun facility

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings couple purchased the Sports Plex in Billings, changing it into a 41,000-square foot indoor family fun facility named Lava Island, a Colorado-based company.

A release from Lava Island said the new facility will include large playground structures, a trampoline park and a restaurant.

“We are thrilled to bring Lava Island to the families of Billings – and the entire region,” co-general manager James Duncan said in a release. “Lava Island is a best-in-class entertainment facility and will be a great fit for Yellowstone County. With Montana’s long and often harsh winters, Lava Island will be just what families need to help kids stay active and warm.”

“The active play that Lava Island offers is for the entire family – every age is welcome! The combination of play equipment and themed private party rooms creates a one-of-a-kind environment for friends and family fun. An in-house restaurant serves family favorites and treats and provides onsite catering for birthday parties and large group events,” co-general manager Miranda Duncan said in a release.

The new facility will be located at 5000 Southgate Drive, and is scheduled to open spring 2023.

Lava Island will post updates in their social media regarding their progress and party booking information.