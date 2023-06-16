BILLINGS, Mt: The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) was challenged as being unconstitutional based on race in a recent lawsuit. It prioritizes adoptions of native children in tribal households or with native families as opposed to placement in non-native families by state-run child welfare services.

Ta’jin Perez, the Deputy Director of Western Native Voice, a non-profit advocating for rights of indigenous people in policy, said that the existence of ICWA allows native children to hold on traditional values of Indian tribes.

“Indigenous children are overrepresented across the board when it comes to involvement in child welfare, adoption out, or for placements in foster care. When you have custody issues and child welfare issues, it's always important to maintain that connection to culture as well as to tribal citizenship,” added Perez.

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold ICWA becomes crucial for states, like Montana, where the native population in foster care far exceeds the number of non-native children.

According to the National Council of Juvenile Family Court Judges, Montana's rate of AmericanIndian children in foster care is 3.7 times higher than the rate of white children.

Tyra Klein, a Program Coordinator at CASA, a local organization partnering volunteers with kids in the foster care system, says ICWA guides them to place Native American children with appropriate families.

“With our volunteers, we do a lot of training on ICWA. So, make sure that they're keeping in mind all of the guidelines. Something I really appreciate about ICWA is there's really those concrete guidelines and support so our volunteers are keeping in mind things like placement preferences, keeping that connection to culture, thinking about extended family if they can help with that tribal connection that might look like enrolling children in their tribe, "explained Klein.