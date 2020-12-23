BILLINGS - Hardin Chevrolet surprised Wendell Roundstone with a new car Wednesday after he received multiple nominations for their Hearts for the Holidays promotion.

Roundstone spends his days as a caregiver, not only for people in need around Billings, but also for his wife, Tsista Redcherries, who was left paralyzed following a car accident a few years ago.

Those nominating Roundstone made sure to mention his kind heart and efforts that go above and beyond, aside from his need for a reliable car.

"We give a car away every year for the Hearts for the Holidays. We had several nominations here, you were deserving of a vehicle, so we're going to present you this 2016 Chevy Malibu," said Jamey Eisenbarth of Hardin Chevrolet.

One of the nominees shared a story about Roundstone walking across town to ensure he was able to be there to care for her husband.

Another spoke on his dedication of caring for her son at no charge while she was away on a trip.