Tariffs, defined as a tax on a product made abroad, are a hot topic between the United States and China. One Billings business is feeling those effects.

President Trumps tariff of 25% on nearly $200 billion of Chinese imports could affect many popular products such as iPhones and laptops.

The Pyramid Cabinet Shop in Billings is feeling the heat of increases on items like plywood, hardwood, and hinges. Pyramid has received numerous letters from suppliers stating that they are raising their rates as a direct cause from these tariffs.

General Manager of the Pyramid Cabinet Shop, Dan Hugelen, explained to me that some of these tariffs are retroactive, meaning they can go back a year.

"If someone has brought in a million dollars worth of product in the last year or so, and they get a 25% tariff slapped on it, well there's another $250,000 they have to come up with that they weren't expecting to," said Hugelen.

Hugelen explained that the people who buy it, in other words, the consumer, are the ones who have to pay for it in the end. It also effects the way work is bid on, especially since work is bid on months ahead of time.

"You're going to keep your finger on the pulse of your suppliers and what they plan on doing in the next 4-5 months and if they can give you some firm numbers then that's what you go in with. And if someone else gets the job, and if they didn't anticipate what they're going to deal with as far as tariffs, then they're going to take the hit," said Hugelen.

Tariffs of 10% went into effect at the end of September while they will increase to 25% on January 1st.