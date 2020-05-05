BILLINGS, Mont. - Concerns about the US food chain supply are growing as more meat processing and packaging plants suspend their operations. With many meat processing plants around the nation closing their doors, local butchers shops like 4th Avenue Meat Market are starting to feel the impact.

Some of the country's largest meat processing plants have been forced to close their doors temporarily after thousands of employees have tested positive for the virus. But with their operations on hold that leaves local butchers to pick up the slack.

"It's affecting everything, every type of meat. From beef to chicken to pork, there is limited supply of everything for everyone," says Owner Kevin Harrell.

For Fourth Avenue Meat Market owner Kevin Harrell and his three employees their production has significantly increased and now they're selling over two thousand pounds of meat a day.

"When the restaurant calls us, wanting multiple casing of something I'm not able to fulfill an order just like they were not able to get fulfilled from their original vendor."

With pork processing plants being hit hard especially after three of the largest in the country went offline indefinitely Harrell's right hand woman Courtney Lane says calls for pig meat have been nonstop..

"Everyday, multiple times during the day they're calling for pigs to get butchered and we can't do them all and so far we are the only custom plant right now in Yellowstone County, which puts a lot of pressure on a person."

The closure of meat plants across the nation have created an impact so large owner Harrell is now starting work at 4 a.m. and working all through the weekend.

"We get set up in the morning so we can get a big portion of our work done before we open the door and start taking care of customers, so it’s changed.”

Both Harrell and Lane are hopeful for how the rest of the 2020 year goes.

"It had a dramatic impact on everyone and everything...There will be certain things that have changed forever so.. Don’t know what yet, we don’t know anything, nobody knows anything, and if you think you know you don’t know.”

We reached out to other butcher shops in town and they said they were extremely busy and their business has drastically increased.