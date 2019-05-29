Local businesses search for opportunities with federal agencies at GovMatch 2019

Montana businesses networked with federal agencies on Wednesday to find new opportunities for their companies with large contractors.

Over forty businesses were represented in the 6th annual GovMatch event. The Montana Procurement Technical Assistance Center aims to bring small business together with large, federal agencies and Fortune 500 companies for vendor and contract opportunities.

"There's two groups here at the end of the day we have some large Fortune 500 companies here looking to hire Montana businesses to be good vendors for them. We also have federal agencies that have multiple contracts these contracts need to be filled why not fill them with Montana businesses?" said U.S. Senator Steve Daines.

Dozens of federal, state, and local agencies along with 4 large defense contractors shared the opportunities they have for Montana companies.

Senator Steve Daines worked with Montana PTAC to help these small businesses realize the government can be a big customer for them.

"You know the government purchases every day items. From the most common paper clip to highly specialized as you can imagine and everything in between so I think sometimes companies don't realize they can or should pursue the government as a customer," said Statewide Program Director for Montana PTAC, Deanna Langman.

Speakers at the event said about $500 million in federal contracts goes to Montana businesses each year.