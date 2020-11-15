BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is here, meaning many businesses are preparing for a rush of customers. Considering we’re in a pandemic, some stores are expecting the shopping season to look a little different this year.

We checked in with the locally-owned ‘Bricks & Minifigs’, who specialize in selling and trading legos, to ask what they’ve noticed heading into Christmas.

Owner Kevin Woods says people are shopping much earlier than ever before, so he has been busy trying to keep his shelves full and stocked for customers.

Woods pointed out, Star Wars related sets will be difficult to find soon, especially if Baby Yoda is involved. Woods believes this trend is due to parents being stuck at home with their kids and are turning to lego sets to entertain themselves together.

The owner is happy to be busier than he expected and says this time of year reminds him of why he loves his job.

"I might be trying to have a conversation with an adult, explaining what we do and how we do it, and they’re getting dragged back and forth across the store as we’re trying to have a conversation, so the kids can keep showing the different things that we have. It’s been fun, I love what I do, I love the product that I have, Lego is a timeless product,” said Woods.

Woods would like to remind the public to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later.