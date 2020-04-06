Project lunch is a local business specializing in wraps and salads, but now they have a new specialty, bagged lunches. Many schools in District Two are offering free lunch and breakfast pick-up sites following Governor Bullock's school closure announcment. However, Project Lunch owner Sarah Moyer still saw a need that needed to be addressed. "There's a population of people that can't get to school. So right now people are out of jobs, they don't have gas, they don't have the finances to drive to school and they maybe don't live in the neighborhood," says Moyer. "We may even have some kids who can get to school, but what about dinner? Things are stretched really tight right now."

Now called Project Love - Billings, Moyer says she will continue with delivering meals for as long as the resources allow. "We have a kitchen and we have a staff. As long as I can keep paying my staff and putting out food, we can switch what we do."

Each lunch contains a sandwich, vegetables, fruit and sweet treat from their neighbor Miss Gigi's Sweets. The lunches are prepared by Sarah and her team in the morning's and once packed, they are loaded into the car of the volunteer who will be making the delivery. Brittany Chandler has been volunteering with Project Love over the last several weeks and is able to see first hand the impact it has on the community. Chandler says "they know they aren't alone. There's a lot of resources in this community, there's a lot of great organizations available to help them during times like this."

Project Love delivers to four parts of town, Billings Heights and Downtown, Southside and Midtown, Northside and the West end. Brittany's route takes her to the West End where she delivers to one very grateful recipient.

Mary Redbird is one of the many recipients who has shown thanks to Project Love by decorating her windows with 'thank you' and assorted colored hearts as a sign of appreciation to Sarah and her teams. "There's a lot of us that are homebound that have our grandkids or watch our grandkids because their parents have to work, even through the pandemic," Redbird says. "It just means a lot that there's caring members of the community who will go up and out of their way to help."

Many other local businesses are donating to Project Love such as Produce Depot, Miss Gigi's Sweets and more look to help Project Love continue serving the community.

"We aren't doing this for money, we are doing this to help our community, and the greatest thing is to be thanked, it's amazing," says Moyer.

If you are interested in making a food donation or in receiving a lunch, you can email Sarah at sarah@projectlunch.biz. In order to receive a lunch, you must supply a first name, contact number or email, address and number of lunches that you request.