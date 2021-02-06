BILLINGS, Mont. - A local business is giving back to a family in need, who are dealing with the sudden loss of their daughter.

Tuesday afternoon, Billings Police responded to Rimrock Road for a two-vehicle accident. One of the cars was driven by 17-year-old Christine Croft, who was killed at the scene.

Cassie Barton and Annie Larsen, owners of the "Soda Station" in Billings, know the Croft family personally.

The two wanted to show the Crofts how much the community cares and is thinking about them. All-day Saturday, a portion of any drink or item purchased at the shop will be donated to the Croft family.

A long line of cars waited Saturday for their hot drinks and chance to support a local family who could use it.

"We know we lose people every day in our community and we would love to help every time. Like I said or we said, the whole community has lost a little bit this week," said Larsen.

"We just feel devastated for the family and can't imagine what they're going through, and we just thought if there was any way we could help ease their burden just a little, we would love to help," said Barton.