BILLINGS, Mont. - The Democratic National Convention wrapped up Thursday night with Joe Biden formally accepting the nomination for president.

President Donald Trump was a target of democrats during the course of the convention.

On Monday, the republicans will have a chance to counter those arguments along with a Billings woman who will have four minutes to make her case for the president.

For Tanya Weinreis, owner of Mountain Mud Expresso, her coffee huts are a vital part of her life.

As a business owner, she was very concerned when the Coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing her to close Mountain Mudd coffee huts across the area.

"So it became very real to me right away when that shutdown happened that it was going to greatly impact our business... we lost thousands in sales from that next day that we lost," said Weinreis.

Thanks to an invitation from the Republican National Convention, Tanya will have four minutes to share her story with people across the country.

She was the first small business owner in Montana to apply for and receive a PPP loan to help her business survive.

"I'm just so grateful for it, we were able to keep everyone working that wanted to, we were able to help employees who had second jobs, maybe if they got laid off from one they were able to work full time for us. We were able to hire back former employees and we were able to hire new employees that just needed jobs," said Weinreis.

And for those who may question the sincerity of her words, she tells us that while she did work with a professional speechwriter, every word in her speech is her own.

"I think that's really good for the public to know. I don't know that I would have agreed to it if I was told to say something that wasn't from my heart," said Weinreis.