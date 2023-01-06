Billings, MT- When you think of vending machines, you may think of snacks and drinks. But a small business in Billings introduced a new kind of vending machine to the Rimrock Mall that dispenses—beauty products.

Standing in the middle of the mall – the dazzling pink, Latina Chingona's beauty vending machine is hard to miss.

The products inside, are handcrafted by the owner, Anzuhe Aceves, from her home workshop.

The twenty year old began the business as a way to both spend time, take care and provide for her two children. During Covid, Aceves created an online store that offered a mixture of cosmetics, jewelry and boutique clothing.

But when Aceves started her business nearly two and a half years ago, she never expected the response she received from the community, when she shared her first set of lashes online.

She remarked, "its like I posted and honestly I had nonstop 'are you going to keep getting them, are you going to have more?' And I was like, 'you know what?' So I started buying little by little. And I don't know how I got here , honestly, it just kind of happened."

Her beauty business is currently booming, and Aceves says she spends most of her days prepping, packing and sending purchased packages.

A vending machine inside of the Rimrock Mall helps with the demand for Latina Chingona products, and offers an opportunity for people to have an easily accessible and affordable place to try new beauty products.

Aceves says part of the reason she installed a vending machine was because, she felt, "that it's easier to just got to the vending machine instead of waiting, you know its takes like an hour, and hour and a half for your lashes. And you can just reuse them, you don't have to throw them away, or you can try different styles."

Aceves also says she takes pride in collaborating with other businesses and artists and strives to foster a culture of inspiration, rather than competition.

Like Valencia's Art into Beauty, who crafted Aceves nails.

Aceves is planning on expanding her business beyond the Rimrock Mall and hopes to install more vending machines with her products, and other collaborators, across the city of billings soon.