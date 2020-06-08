Local buffet has to adapt to phase two to remain open

BILLINGS, Mont. - While the treasure state is two weeks into phase two, guidelines for restaurants are loosening up, but for one local buffet style restaurant they’ve had to change how they do business.

At a typical buffet you walk in, grab your plate and serve yourself, but with the new phase two guidelines in place Soup and Such has gone from buffet to cafeteria dining.

Owners Mike and Antonia Craighill say that many of their customers understand that things are going to be a little different for a while. What once was a buffet style salad bar now has a glass protector across. So now all you have to do is walk-up and order your salad.

“They ask you what would you like on this and they walk the entire line of the salad bar and at the very end you’re able to have your salad. And it’s just the way you want it, you're just not making it," says Antonia Craighill.

Although the change in style allows Soup and Such to accept dine-in customers Craighill says they’re still experiencing a decrease in business.

"Of course we are hoping for a return to normal, like everybody. As much as this has been a great alternative for us, you know the best thing for our business is going to be for our regular buffet style with enhanced safety measures to make sure that our customers are safe.”

They continue to remain positive and using creative puns to have fun.

“Everybody has come up with sayings, so the “please lettuce” is I think one of ours and then we have the “please romaine six feet apart” and we have the “we got the beets”," says Craighill.

And though many things have changed, Craighill says the one thing that has remained the same is his customer's experience.

“You know, you get your meal exactly the way you did before, if you want two salads and three bowls of soup or one salad and five bowls of soup, however you want it, we’ll get it for you and we don’t judge.”