BILLINGS, Mont. - Some local boy scouts are spending the weekend visiting the gravesites of brave men and woman who gave their lives fighting for our country.

They met at Mountview Cemetery this morning to pay their respects.

Dozens of Boy Scouts from, Troop 2, Troop 42, and Pack 81 did their duty this memorial weekend by taking the time to honor our country's finest.

"We should take this time to remember the fallen, because without some of the people here that have fallen we wouldn't have this country," says Connor with Troop 42.

"We got to remember them, from all the wars they have been fighting," says Zach Keehn with Pack 81.

"Because... so we can have our freedom," says Zachary Rubich with Pack 81.

"It's just very important to for us to remember those who came before who fought for our country and our freedom," says Zach Convoy with Troop 2.

By placing a flag and penny at the gravesite of fallen soldiers, The boy scouts are showing the brave men and women they will never be forgotten.

"If they used to serve in the army, we would give them a flag, and if they didn't have a penny, we would give them a penny," Says Connor.

Former Scout Master for Troop 2, Dennie Stephenson says the pennies are placed on the headstones as a sign of respect.

It's one piece of the ceremony helping the scouts reflect on the lives lost protecting the country.

"We had father and sons and brothers who came before them who sacrificed their lives and it's important to understand that and know if we want to continue to be a great country we're going to need to keep defending the freedom that we have right now," says Stephenson.

Stephenson says it has brought him great joy watching the next generation come out on memorial weekend to do the right thing.

"The way the world is right now, all the commotion, it's nice to see people coming together to do something nice for their community," Says Zach Convoy.