BILLINGS, Mont. - A few weeks ago we met with a local Boy Scout, Atreyu Doney Graham, who was on the verge of raising enough money to complete his Eagle Scout Project.

At the time, Atreyu was on a bit of a time crunch and he needed to complete his project before his 18th birthday on Jan. 13 to earn the right to be an Eagle Scout.

For his project, he worked with several local organizations to stock every Lockwood fire truck with "warm heart bags" which firefighters will use to comfort children at the scene of an incident.

Saturday, Atreyu's Troop 23 helped the future Eagle Scout fill the bags with books and toys and deliver them to the Lockwood Fire Station.

Atreyu says the pressure of finishing the project in time is finally gone, and he can now focus on the future of his project.

"We actually did raise over $1,000, I believe we are sitting at three thousand, with the extra money that we have we're going to get bags for Billings and re-stock all their trucks. Then we're going to find a way that scouting can keep the project going for Billings", said Atreyu.