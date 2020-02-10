BILLINGS, Mont. - Age is just a number to Billings resident Alice Frank who turns 100 on Valentines Day. Friends and family surprised Alice at Fireside Lanes to celebrate the achievement. Alice has been bowling for 54 years with no signs of slowing down. Alice bowled a 160 on her last birthday.

I asked Alice why she loves bowling so much.

"It's an outlet, and I've bowled for 54 years, it's just an everyday thing. You gotta keep your mind doing something, something to look forward to and looking forward to coming bowling, it becomes part of your life"

Alice also has some advice for how to live a long and healthy life.

"Just stay active and eat good, and I think one thing is to eat your meals the same time all the time".

Alice says turning 100 doesn't feel any different and she still feels young.