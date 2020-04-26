BILLINGS, Mont. - Performing live at their house and broadcasting on Facebook, The Jared Stewart Band put on a show to remember Saturday night.

Not your typical concert, The Jared Stewart Band is performing to raise money for their friend and bassist, Roger Strosky.

Roger recently had his leg operated on, and according to the band, Roger relies on money from gigs and could use some help paying his medical bills.

Jared Stewart, a member of the band, had the idea and says he looking out for his friend Roger and wants to make a difference, “You know like they say, a friend in need is a friend in deed, so lets play some music, have some fun, raise some funds for Roger and make sure he’s got good moral he’s got the community behind him, and hopefully he has something to pay some bills and buy food.”, said Jared.

Roger says he has been grateful for the support he has received from friends and the community, "When I was in the hospital, I would make these posts, and I never saw so many comments and so much support, it kind of blew me away." said Roger.

You can click on this link If you're interested in donating to Roger's cause, Venmo.com/RogOnBass.