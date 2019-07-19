KULR (Billings)- Panera Bread isn't the only place Collaborative Design Architects is a part of right now. One of the biggest on-going projects that you may be familiar with, is the Lockwood High School project.

"It's that variety that the people that you engage with bring to the projects that gets me the most excited about the profession," says Design Principal, Brain Johnson.

Lockwood High, residential homes, and most recently announced in the Magic City, Panera Bread. Collaborative Design Architects has a hand in providing communities, like Lockwood, resources that will make for a better future.

"Lockwood High School has been in the works for so long in the community of Lockwood. It's really neat to see it come to fruition and really to see the community take ownership of the design process; working through a lot of community meetings and really building an interactive process that lets a lot of different people have input along the way," says Architect, Nick Pancheau.

Pancheau, a Billings native and Senior High Graduate, is happy to be working in the community where he calls home.

After graduating from the Montana State University architecture program, Pancheau spent a short time in Seattle before coming back to Billings following the recession. Here, he saw opportunity at his old stomping grounds.

"I've been back in Billings for 10 years now and I'm really excited to be back in my home community helping make Billings an amazing place to live and work," said Pancheau.

Design Principal, Brian Johnson, is also a Montana native. As an MSU grad, Brian has worked for a handful of firms throughout Billings. He's excited to be a part of bringing a Panera Bread to town and including resources in the new Lockwood school like the Family Consumer Science Room.

After being asked what his favorite project has been during his time at Collaborative Design, Brian says he's always looking towards the future.

"I don't want to sound cliche, but it's always the next project that's my favorite project. It's always the one that is kind of under development. It's that level of excitement. It's like OK, we solved one problem and what gets me excited is moving onto the next one," said Johnson.