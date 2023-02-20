BILLINGS, Mont. - Several local dog rescue groups have seen an influx of dogs into their programs.

Rez Dog Rescue tells NonStop Local they rescued more than 20 dogs over the weekend, and are working with several other local organizations to transport other strays around the state and find them homes.

Alyson Baker with Rez Dog Rescue tells us their priority right now is getting veterinary care to the dogs that need medical treatment.

She also says they're looking for loving homes that might be willing to adopt these dogs when they're up to date on their shots and healthcare. If you can't open your home but would like to donate to their efforts, you can call 406-546-7753 or check out their adoptable pets here.