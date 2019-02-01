Negotiators for union refinery workers in the Billings ExxonMobile plant have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract.

That's according to Derek Weber. Weber is the President of the United Steel Workers local 11-470.

Weber says negotiators worked on the deal late Thursday night.

According to Weber no work stoppage is happening at this time.

We did take a call this evening from a man who claimed to be a member of the union briefed on the agreement.

He told us that many people at the meeting were unhappy over the elimination of progression requiring workers to work as many as 120 days straight.

The unidentified union member also stated that the union is being asked to give the plant 75 days notice before they can strike.

The agreement is scheduled for a thorough review by union leadership on Tuesday before local members have a chance to vote on whether or not to accept the agreement.