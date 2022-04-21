WASHINGTON - The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) will be receiving the 2022 Profile In Courage Award.

Cheney said the following in a release from her office:

"I’m grateful to the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation for this tremendous honor and for their commitment to freedom and democracy.

"In his Inaugural address in 1961, President Kennedy said, 'In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger.’ Today, we stand at another hour of maximum danger in the cause of freedom. The war between Russia and Ukraine is a battle of good vs. evil, freedom vs. tyranny. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people are teaching a new generation of Americans what our founding fathers learned first-hand: absolute and uncompromising courage in the face of tyranny.

"In America, we have also seen how fragile our democratic institutions can be, and we have learned that they do not defend themselves. We – each one of us – must do that. If we do not stand for truth, the rule of law and our Constitution, if we set aside our founding principles for the politics of the moment, the miracle of our constitutional republic will slip away.

"As my friend, the late Charles Krauthammer, said: 'The lesson of our history is that the task of merely maintaining strong and sturdy the structures of a constitutional order is unending, the continuing and ceaseless work of every generation.' All Americans, regardless of party affiliation, should hold this principle sacred."