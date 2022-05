LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A Livingston woman was killed in a crash Friday.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a 2017 Toyota Corolla was on I-90 driving westbound when it entered the eastbound lane and hit a 2022 Honda SUV.

The driver of the Toyota, an 82-year-old woman from Livingston was pronounced deceased on scene.

A 45-year-old woman from Missouri who was driving the Honda was taken to Billings Clinic by EMS.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.