LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A 30 hour armed standoff in Livingston that began Tuesday afternoon over an eviction notice ended Wednesday night with the suspect injured but in custody.

Sheriff Brad Bichler says the suspect, 49-year-old Michael Marfuta, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after he was detained.

The standoff began when Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice to Marfuta and he fled and barricaded himself inside his trailer home.

Authorities say 45 families were evacuated from the View Vista Community while the situation was active.

Over the next 32 hours Livingston Police, the Park County Sheriff's Office and Law Enforcement agencies from across the state stationed themselves in the area, negotiating with Marfuta. The situation was relatively calm until about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

"As we were moving some vehicles around he came to the side door of the residence and opened fire on the deputies. The deputies did in turn have to engage and return fire," Sheriff Bichler said.

Former View Vista Community resident Margie Nelson says she and her son lived in the community for 12 years and knew Marfuta.

"I'm just shocked because Mike wasn't... you just don't expect that," Nelson said.

Nelson says she's sad to know Marfuta is injured, but is happy to know everyone is safe.

"I couldn't believe that had happened and he was still alive. There's so many gunshots going off and it's like, ugh... I think it's important for everybody to know that you just need to pay attention what's going on with somebody and how they're feeling and help them because everybody needs helps at certain times," she said.

Sheriff Bichler says Marfuta was arrested on an outstanding warrant, charging him with assault with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer. Authorities said additional charges are pending, including attempted homicide and criminal endangerment.

Marfuta is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Park County Justice Court when his medical status allows.

As of 6:05 p.m. the View Vista Community property manager said residents are able to return back to their homes in the community.