Livingston spirits high despite not being selected for TV show

LIVINGSTON, Mont. -- The town of Livingston beat all the odds by making it to the Top 5 in Small Business Revolution. Unfortunately, the small town was not selected as the winner, but that's not dampening their spirits.

The winner of the contest gets half a million dollars from the host -- Deluxe -- to revitalize small businesses. Though Livingston didn't come out on top, Livingston resident, Kris King, says she has never seen the community so tight knit before.

"It has also brought the entire community together and we realize that the heart of Livingston is because of our small business owners and this opportunity to shine a light on how wonderful they are and how much we need to support them which is what makes this such a unique town," says King.

Livingston is the smallest town in the smallest populated state to make the Top 5, and unfortunately didn't get enough votes to win the title. The other towns that made it to the Top 5 were Benicia, California; Spearfish, South Dakota; Dalles, Oregon; and the winner -- Fredonia, New York.

Though they didn't come home with a title -- King says everyone is still proud of their Livingston community.