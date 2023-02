LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Livingston School District announced some school delays and cancellations for this week.

According to the Livingston School District there will be a delayed start on Thursday.

School will open at 10 a.m., but buses will not be running due to cold weather and conditions.

Parents unable to provide their children with transportation to school must call the school to report a weather-related absence.

On Friday, there will be no school across the district.