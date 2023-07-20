LIVINGSTON, Mont. - People associated with a fraudulent check cashing scheme were arrested by Livingston Police after reported activity in the area.

According to the Livingston Police Department, the scheme involves persuading homeless individuals to cash fake checks, usually resulting in tens-of-thousands of dollars being stolen.

Several banks in Bozeman were reportedly victims of the scheme, which was relayed to banks in the Livingston area.

One local bank notified law enforcement of someone trying to cash a large fraudulent check, and officers were able to intervene.

The individual trying to pass the check was arrested, and with his assistance, the Livingston Police Department says they were able to locate, identify and arrest other associated members.

During the course of the investigation, one member of the group fled on foot and was unable to be located.

Search warrants were served for vehicles and motel rooms, which found several items used for creating fraudulent checks, along with other evidentiary items relating to the check-cashing scheme.

“We would like to thank the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol for their assistance in apprehending the suspects. We are grateful to have such dedicated officers and detectives who put in extremely long hours to solve this case, it would have been difficult to apprehend these individuals without their professionalism and diligence,” the Livingston Police Department said.