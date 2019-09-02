Living without safe water in Ballantine

KULR (Ballantine)- Ballantine, Montana. Population, about 320.

The small town about 30 minutes outside of Billings was recently hit by a massive hailstorm, that did quite the damage to this community.

Since then, an even bigger issue. A high level of contaminants in the water making it undrinkable.

"It's gonna be a long road ahead," says Ballantine resident James Yates.

The Yates family already feeling the impacts. The costs of buying multiple cases of water just to help keep her family hydrated is now a daily struggle for Ballantine resident Halei Yates.

"Since it's summer time it's hot you know. They need to drink a lot of water and they can't go to the sink and get a glass of water, they have to go and get a bottle of water, and that adds up," says Yates.

In a meeting at the end of July the Worden, Ballantine, Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District Board informed the public the contaminate levels are especially dangerous for young children.

This, raising another issue outside of actually drinking the water.

Bathing has also become a huge and costly inconvenience.

James Yates and his wife recently welcomed a newborn into the world. Following birth, she had wounds that couldn't be exposed to the contaminated water.

"Kind of a struggle having to get her into town, you know, try to find a place for her to shower. You know, have to spend $120 a night for a hotel room," said James.

Rodney Yates Jr. feeling it with his young son as well.

"I bathe my son sponge bath because he's out running around and he gets dirty and I don't want to take the chance of him getting that in his mouth and getting sick. You know, cause he's only 2 i don't want him to get sick, he can't fight that off," said Rodney Jr.

Concern on just about every level has the Yates family wondering what is next for their small community. Rodney Jr. says he doesn't want this situation to get to the point where he and his family are forced to leave.

But, if it's what's best for their kids, they may have no option.

Uncertainty lies in the streets of Ballantine for these families, and this is only the beginning of the struggle that at this time, has no end in sight.