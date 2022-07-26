BILLINGS, Mont. -- On this day in 1990 President George W. Bush signed into law the Americans with disabilities act – the ADA.

Its been 32 years since this bipartisan law was passed.

This afternoon, Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow – LIFTT. A nonprofit organization for people living with disabilities is celebrating this achievement.

The LIFTT organization is celebrating 32 years of resources, civil rights, and access to communities for people with disabilities in the magic city.

According to the Montana department of transportation, the ADA provides reasonable accommodations for people with physical and mental disabilities.

This means – people with disabilities they have equal rights and opportunities, guaranteed by law, regardless of the physical capabilities and mental compacities.

I spoke with a peer program coordinator, Tanya Thomas of LIFTT – who says being visually impaired has its challenges – but thanks to the ADA – and with the help of LIFTT she and others are able to live a full life.

“We will always strive for progress, that’s always going to happen. So, without the ADA we wouldn’t have come this far and I don’t think – so we are very fortunate that we have that – that we were able to fight for our civil rights and succeed.”

She says, 32 years is not a long time for those equal rights and opportunities to have been guaranteed... But working with members of the community and elected officials not only protects them, but improves advocacy for people living with disabilities.

I also spoke with Denis Pitman Yellowstone County Commissioner, He says it is important to have a deep understanding of needs to accommodate those with disabilities.

“Having a pulse on what the needs are in the community over and beyond the obvious low hanging fruit that you see every day and understand that there are special issues out there that require access that we hadn't thought about whether that be the parks department or access to offices.” says Pitman

