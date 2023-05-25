“We have 15 certified firefighters in the airport and every one of them has to go through these sets of drills. All of them will be out there tonight working on these exercises and tonight, the drills we will be doing will all be on handline. So, we will have several small fires. We want to be able to these where firefighters have a chance to do what we call the full evolution—to be able to deploy the hose, stretch it, charge at the line, and actually put water on the fire,” added Totton.

He also said the live fire training happens twice a year and typically lasts for one and a half hour