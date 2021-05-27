BILLINGS - The Billings Logan International Airport will be conducting FAA required live fire training at the airport for the Aviation and Transit Department, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Division employees.

The training is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Flames may be visible in the area, particularly the Billings Heights, during this period, but should be of no concern. People are reminded NOT to call 911 for this event.

These live burn scenarios will be somewhat smaller in order for personnel to gain experience in hand-line firefighting for rescue operations, Airport Operations Supervisor Paul Totton wrote in a press release.

The airport's burn training facility is located in the northwest section of their property. The facility provides an over 1,000' diameter non-combustible area and in excess of 7,000 gallons of firefighting water/agent on site.

The training area also collects and contains all discharges to prevent any contamination.