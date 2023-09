BILLINGS, Mont.- This evening starting at 6:30 PM the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) staff at Billings Logan International Airport (BLIA) will conduct a live fire training at the Airport campus.

The training exercise will produce smoke that will be visible along the Rims, but don’t be alarmed or call 911.

This is a planned, controlled, and FAA-mandated exercise.

The training should conclude around 10 PM.