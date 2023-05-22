BILLINGS, MT- Billings-Logan International Airport will be conducting another training on Thursday, May 25th from 6 PM to 10 PM.

The training must be completed to maintain compliance with the CFR Title 14, Part 139 (i), (3) regulation which requires airports with scheduled passenger service to conduct live fire training periodically.

It is asked that community members who do see the fires remember that it is just a training exercise and not a real emergency taking place.

The fires will be at the training facility on the northwest corner of the Airport which will be visible to people in the Heights/Skyview area.