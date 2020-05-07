Live fire training at Billings Airport practices procedures and training for emergency situations

KULR (Billings)- If you saw smoke near in the area of the Billings Logan International Airport Wednesday morning, you saw a training exercise in motion.

The airport conducts FAA required live fire training at the airport.

It's for the Aviation and Transit Department, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Division employees.

The first time period took place Thursday at 10 a.m. and their will be another at 8 p.m. Thursday night. The airport has a burn facility located in the northwest section of the airport property.

Paul Totton is the Operations Supervisor at the Billings airport.

He says obviously you don't ever want to see fires, but if you do, responders need to be 100% prepared, which is the goal of exercises like this.

"We have roughly 20 different subjects that we have to show the FAA that we have trained on. The live burn is just one of those subjects," says Totton.

Included among those other subjects, fire behavior, chemistry of agents and how to apply them and firefighting tactics (and much more).

Totton went on to say the FAA requires responders to be on scene of a fire on airport grounds in less than 3 minutes. It's exercises like this that help those responders practice that quickness and efficiency while on scene.