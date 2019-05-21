Little Bighorn River on flood watch

All eyes are on the Little Bighorn River near Hardin as a flood watch continues in Big Horn County.

Back in March, a flood warning was set in place due to flooding from the Little Bighorn River which closed I-90 and submerged parts of the Crow Reservation.

While flooding won't be as severe for now, the main concern this time is areal flooding.

"The difference between areal flooding and what happened were the ice jams," said Big Horn County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Brian Mischel. "It's hard to tell what they were going to do and hard to tell where they were going to flow into because the ice will block it. With areal flooding, it's just as dangerous but the low lying areas are going to be the biggest hazards."

With more rain on the way, you should expect rivers and streams to rise in the next couple of days and those in the area should make preparations beforehand.

This includes moving equipment and livestock to higher ground, having an emergency kit ready and filling sand bags now.

"Limit transportation to rural secondary roads or limit driving there as much as possible, especially the ones that dip down," added Mischel. "Plus be aware of the latest report on the National Weather Service. I think that's the biggest thing is continually checking the radar."

While Mischel said he is focused on the community's safety, he wants residents to check in with their local agencies for the latest updates.

"Communication plays a huge role in getting folks ready and getting folks ready for what might happen," said Mischel. "One of the biggest tools that can be used nowadays is social media. We also have CodeRED. You can sign up on our website at bighorncountymt.gov. There's a link there to sign up for code red."