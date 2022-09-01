CROW AGENCY, Mont. - By Nov. 1, the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will no longer be accepting cash for fees.

Only credit card, debit card, mobile or electric payments will be accepted for entrance and permit fees, which are collected at the entrance and in the visitor center in the winter.

“Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor, and resource protection services, and more,” Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument wrote to their social media. “Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about the change can contact Acting Superintendent, Christy Fleming, 406-638-3201 or Lead Fee Technician, Alvina Morning, 406-638-3204.