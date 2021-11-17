CROW AGENCY, Mont. - A new way of learning and sharing the history of the Crow Nation is in the works in Crow Agency.

The Little Big Horn College is planning on building a new cultural center and museum behind their current center.

State Representative and Crow Studies instructor Sharon Stewart-Peregoy is a part of the project advisory committee. She said the committee has worked all summer to find ways the center and museum will share the Tribe’s rich history with visitors, but most importantly with the Crow Nation.

“How we’re looking at it is an educational piece, not only for our children today, for people across Montana and the world, but for future generations,” Peregoy said.

In addition to their planning, the committee held surveys and public meetings to hear from the community on what they wanted to see the center become.

Peregoy said the feedback they’ve received so far, from both elders and younger Crow tribal members, is urging the institution to prioritize the preservation of the Crow language.

“Oftentimes, more and more, we’re allowing English to take precedence over Crow, so the intent with the museum is to have the Crow language very visible and an integral part of the presentation of the museum itself,” Peregoy said.

Along with the preservation of the Crow language, the center will perpetuate Crow culture and history through rotating displays and cultural activities for the community.

“So that they can begin to make Crow culture, Crow history, Crow language come alive in their hearts and their spirits,” added Peregoy.

The project committee is working toward phase 3, which will produce a schematic design and detailed drawings.

Peregoy said she’s looking forward to the day the center opens its doors.

“We’ve lost elders, we lost story keepers, and to be able to celebrate and to say that this is a step forward,” she said.

The center is set to open in 2024. To view additional images of the rough draft, click here.