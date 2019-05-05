The issue of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in the State of Montana has been a hot button issue for years. On Sunday night, over 200 people continued to keep the issue in the forefront of people's minds.

Dozens of people from all walks of life gathered at Swords Park in Billings and lined the rims. The common color was red which is a color that gets people's attention.

That was the point, as well as signifying that the murdering and kidnapping of indigenous women and girls needs to stop. Those dozens of people, some native and some not, all lined the rims in unison and dressed in red to show their support and to show that they will not be silent anymore.

Rose Harris is the sister of Hannah Harris who went missing in 2013. Rose hopes people who saw the red rims understand their cause. "I just hope that they look at us and they realize that this is a cause. This is something that is going to help people and I hope that with everything going on, I just hope that we are seen and noticed."

The President of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Rynalea Pena added, "We're their voice and we will continue until we know that justice is served in the murder cases and those that are still missing, we will continue to wear red until they are found and brought home."

Pena encourages people who do not live on the reservations or who have not been impacted by murder or kidnapping to join them in their events and learn more.