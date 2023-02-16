UPDATE, FEB. 17 AT 11:00 AM:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding the pursuit that led to a Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) Trooper being run over by a suspect vehicle Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started when deputies in Eureka tried to arrest 41-year-old Jason Allen Miller on a felony warrant for absconding from parole following conviction on charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of theft.

County deputies were led on a vehicle pursuit by Miller, who was driving a pickup south on Montana Highway 37.

When Miller tried to turn onto Camp 32 Road, he lost control of his vehicle, and deputies along with the MHP trooper approached the vehicle while giving commands.

Miller then regained control of his truck and drove at law enforcement, striking the trooper.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies rendered aid to the injured trooper while additional deputies continued the pursuit.

A Montana FishWildlife and Parks Warden intercepted Miller off Camp 32 Road and Miller rammed the Warden’s vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

Miller is currently being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on the no bond arrest warrant. Miller’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 pm.

More charges are pending.

A woman in Miller’s vehicle who jumped out of the truck during the pursuit was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol Agents and questioned before being released.

An investigation is being conducted jointly by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation assisted by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and MHP. More information will be released as charges are filed.

“The actions of the Deputies, Troopers, and Wardens with assistance from the Border Patrol took a dangerous person out of our community. Thanks to their heroic actions, our entire community is a safer place. Our thoughts and prayers are with the trooper and his family,” Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said.

“This is a harsh reminder of the dangers we face as law enforcement officers. The outpouring of support from Montanans and the law enforcement community has been tremendous. Please continue to keep our trooper, the MHP family, and all law enforcement in your prayers. I’m thankful for the incredible work of our partners at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and every agency involved in yesterday’s incident who are investigating and who helped our trooper get to the hospital safely,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said.

