Lincoln Center hosts Yellowstone County Spelling Bee

The Lincoln Center hosts the Yellowstone County Spelling Bee today where students, ranging from the 4th to 8th grade, battled to see who gets to compete in the state wide spelling bee.

62 students from around Yellowstone County showed up to the spelling bee with their game faces on.

The difficulty of the words increase as round go on, but Jaclyn Terland, pronouncer of the bee, says a lot of the time it comes down to the luck of the draw.

Jaclyn competed in the National Spelling Bee as a child and has some insight to the difficulties preparing for a bee.

Annie Condon was crowned today's spelling champion and will move on to the state spelling in Bozeman on March 14th.